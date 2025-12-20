The Brief Bellaire PD Chief Onesimo Lopez Jr. is retiring after seven years. The chief was recently placed on leave during an investigation into an employment matter. A lieutenant will service as Acting Chief during the search for a permanent chief.



Bellaire Police Chief Onesimo Lopez Jr., who was placed on leave amid an investigation, is now retiring from the department.

Bellaire police chief retires amid investigation

(Photo courtesy of Bellaire Police Department)

What we know:

Bellaire Police says Chief Lopez Jr is retiring after seven years of service with the department, including five of them as chief.

The announcement comes after Lopez was placed on administrative leave in late November. City officials said an investigation into an employment matter is underway.

What we don't know:

Details about the investigation are not available at this time. Bellaire officials previously stated that it was not related to public safety and does not impact police services.

What's next:

The department says Lt. Shane O'Sullivan will serve as Acting Police Chief, and the search for a new chief will start in a few weeks.

What they're saying:

Throughout this transition, the Bellaire Police Department remains fully operational and committed to providing the highest level of service. Public safety continues to be a top priority, and residents can be assured that the department’s dedication to professionalism and community protection remains strong.