Bellaire Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave

The City of Bellaire has confirmed Bellaire Police Chief Onesimo Lopez was placed on administrative leave.

What we know:

According to a statement from the City, Lopez was placed on leave pending an investigation into an employment matter.

Photo of Bellaire Police Chief via City of Bellaire website.

What we don't know:

City officials did not confirm what type of employment matter they are investigating.

What they're saying:

City officials said, "This matter does not relate to public safety, and there is no impact on community safety or police services. We intend to bring this matter to a close as quickly as possible. This is a standard step during internal reviews and does not imply any wrongdoing. The City of Bellaire is committed to a fair and thorough process."