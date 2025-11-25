Bellaire Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave
HOUSTON - The City of Bellaire has confirmed Bellaire Police Chief Onesimo Lopez was placed on administrative leave.
What we know:
According to a statement from the City, Lopez was placed on leave pending an investigation into an employment matter.
Photo of Bellaire Police Chief via City of Bellaire website.
What we don't know:
City officials did not confirm what type of employment matter they are investigating.
What they're saying:
City officials said, "This matter does not relate to public safety, and there is no impact on community safety or police services. We intend to bring this matter to a close as quickly as possible. This is a standard step during internal reviews and does not imply any wrongdoing. The City of Bellaire is committed to a fair and thorough process."
The Source: Statement from the City of Bellaire