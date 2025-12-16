Body recovered from vehicle submerged in Galveston County bayou

The Brief Galveston County Sheriff's Office Dive Team helped recover a body from a bayou in the Clear Lake Shores community. Someone reported a crash, which led first responders to the area.



A body had to be recovered from a bayou in Clear Lake Shores after the vehicle the person was driving crashed into the water overnight Tuesday.

Vehicle crashes into bayou

What we know:

Clear Lake Shores police received a call around midnight about a crash near FM 2094 and Marina Bay Blvd., said officer Tosha Ramirez.

The vehicle was not visible by first responders who got to the scene, but there was evidence of a crash, officials said. There were tire tracks in the median separating the two bridges.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team searched the Jarboe Bayou, which was close to 55 degrees.

According to officials, the dive team confirmed there was a vehicle underwater, and they were able to lift it out using a heavy-lift tow truck.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person found dead has not been identified.

It is unclear what might have caused the person to crash into the bayou.