Houston weather: Warming trend underway after cold mornings

The Brief Warming trend underway Scattered showers and a few storms Tuesday night, Wednesday Late-week cooldown then a warmer weekend



Temperatures in the Houston area have rebounded following several cold mornings.

Houston weather: Warmer weather moving in

CLOUDY, NOT AS COLD ON TUESDAY

After Monday's low temperature of 31 (the coldest of the season so far), a milder setup is in place for Tuesday. Temperatures rebounded to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies as southeast breezes returned. The return of a Gulf wind flow along with an approaching jet stream disturbance could bring some showers as soon as tonight.

RAIN INCREASING WEDNESDAY

Moisture continues to build overnight, bringing scattered showers into the area Wednesday. Rain coverage looks hit-or-miss rather than widespread, but a few pockets of steadier rain are possible as a weak disturbance moves through and isolated storms are not ruled out. Afternoon temps are looking milder.

LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A front slides through late week, knocking temperatures back closer to seasonable levels and drying things out. Lows on Friday and Saturday morning will be chilly, but the weekend looks comfortable for those who enjoy warmer temps. Highs could hit the upper 70s, which is about 15 degrees above average for December.