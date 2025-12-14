Teen found safe after going missing in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas - A teen has been found safe after going missing early Sunday in northeast Harris County.
What we know:
Harris County authorities alerted locals on Sunday about a missing teen in the Humble area. He was last seen near Wilson and Atascocita Roads.
A regional Amber Alert was going to be issued, but it was later canceled after officials say the teen was found safe.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas Center for the Missing