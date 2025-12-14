Teen found safe after going missing in Humble

The Brief A teen was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen in Humble, but was later found safe.



A teen has been found safe after going missing early Sunday in northeast Harris County.

Harris County: Missing teen found safe

What we know:

Harris County authorities alerted locals on Sunday about a missing teen in the Humble area. He was last seen near Wilson and Atascocita Roads.

A regional Amber Alert was going to be issued, but it was later canceled after officials say the teen was found safe.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

