Teen found safe after going missing in Humble

Published  December 14, 2025 2:16pm CST
    • A teen was reported missing on Sunday.
    • He was last seen in Humble, but was later found safe.

HUMBLE, Texas - A teen has been found safe after going missing early Sunday in northeast Harris County.

Harris County: Missing teen found safe

Harris County authorities alerted locals on Sunday about a missing teen in the Humble area. He was last seen near Wilson and Atascocita Roads.

A regional Amber Alert was going to be issued, but it was later canceled after officials say the teen was found safe.

No other details are available at this time.

