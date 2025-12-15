Houston Christmas lights display locations: Neighborhoods, drive-thrus, holiday festivals 2025

The Brief There are several locations across the Houston-area where you can go to see Christmas light displays. You can drive through neighborhoods known to have elaborate Christmas lights or visit locations that set up drive-thrus for families. We have a list of places to see Christmas lights in Houston and the surrounding area.



It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas lights are up and shining, ready for families to see.

Here's a look at those events all around the Houston area, as well as some popular neighborhoods to visit during the holidays.

Houston neighborhoods to see Christmas lights

Neighborhood light locations:

River Oaks

Known as one of the more affluent neighborhoods, River Oaks goes all out for the holidays with holiday decorations. You can drive around and see plenty of beautiful light displays.

Prestonwood Forest

The Prestonwood Forest subdivision is holding its 47th annual "Nite of Lites"! Located near the Willowbrook-area, drive through the area to see homes lit up for the holidays, but also friendly competition, starting on Dec. 13 until Dec. 31.

Quail Valley Candy Cane Lane

Located in Missouri City, this neighborhood takes their holiday decorations seriously! Located on Robinson Road, you can either drive or walk through the community to see the festive lights. Head to 3100 Robinson Road to help get you there.

Pecan Grove

Head to the Pecan Grove neighborhood in Richmond, for a great view Christmas lights displayed throughout the neighborhood! The lights are so popular, some even choose to see the lights by going on a trail ride.

Shepherd Park/Candlelight Plaza

This neighborhood welcomes visitors with giant Christmas light arches before you drive through looking at homes with festive decorations!

Christmas light events, displays

We've listed several event below you can attend with family or friends to enjoy holiday themed activities, see Christmas light displays, and more.

Houston Zoo Lights

Photo credit: Houston Zoo

An annual must-see for Houstonians or visitors, the Houston Zoo lights shines with animal-themed holiday displays! This year, the Zoo Lights introduced the Iridescent Immersion inside the Great Ape Gallery and the Holiday Grove with colorful, dancing fountains!

When: Now through Jan. 4, 2025;5:30 – 10:30 p.m., last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Varies by date

Click here for more information.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Back again for another magical year, this holiday event impresses visitors with millions of lights and elaborate displays! New this year is a 9-hole mini-golf course, and you can also enjoy a carnival, an ice rink, go shopping, see if you can make your way through the light maze, and so much more!

When: Now through Jan. 4

Where: Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX 77498

Cost: Varies by event date

Click here for more information.

Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston

The Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston turns space exploration into a dazzling light display! The event has immersive experiences for the family to enjoy. Displays include the Moon Landing Lanterns, Geometric tunnels, Crystal Fireworks Display, and more.

When: Now through Jan. 4

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058

Cost: $19.95-$27.95; children 3 and younger free, last admission at 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Holiday in the Gardens at Moody Gardens

A beloved seasonal attraction, Moody Gardens turns into a winter wonderland for all families to enjoy! See one of the largest ice sculpture displays in the U.S. inside the ICE LAND exhibit. Walk through the holiday light trails, enjoy the ice rink, and visit so many other attractions!

When: Now through Jan. 3

Where: Moody Gardens,1 Hope Blvd., Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: Price varies by activity; passes for multiple attractions are also available

Click here for more information.

Astros Light up the Park

Light up the Park is a new light exhibit being held at Daikin Park for the holidays! Houston’s favorite baseball stadium has turned into a winter wonderland with stunning light installations perfect for photos. Guests can add-on pictures with Santa or Orbit, do some holiday shopping for Astros gear, or visit on themed nights for some extra fun! There will even be a Family Movie Night on Dec. 20 for a showing of "The Polar Express"!

When: Now through Jan. 6, 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Daikin Park, 501 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $36.38 each; Kids 2 and under get in free