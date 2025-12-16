Little York 2022 shooting: Man found guilty of capital murder

The Brief A suspect charged in the shooting death of two people was found guilty of capital murder on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, 23-year-old Dondre Williams will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty. Officials said Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Marshall proved Williams shot Naryssa Wright and Wright's husband's nephew, Malakai Williams on January 17, 2022.



Little York double shooting: Suspect sentenced to life behind bars

What we know:

According to officials, 23-year-old Dondre Williams will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty.

Officials said Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Marshall proved Williams shot Naryssa Wright and Wright's husband's nephew, Malakai Williams on January 17, 2022.

A release stated that Wright was killed while clutching her five-month-old child as she was shot through her hand trying to protect her baby.

What they're saying:

"He took these two special people from all of us," Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said during closing arguments.