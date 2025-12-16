The Brief A major power outage is scheduled for a portion of Tomball on Wednesday as crews work on equipment updates. While Main Street will remain open, several side streets and alleys will be closed to traffic. City officials expect the work to be completed and power restored by the afternoon.



Tomball officials are alerting residents and drivers to a scheduled power outage on Wednesday.

Schedule power outage

Timeline:

Work will begin at 7 a.m. Officials anticipate that power will be restored and streets will be reopened by 3 p.m.

Local perspective:

The work is focused on the 100–400 block of W. Main Street. The outage will impact residents and businesses located one block north and two blocks south of Main Street, specifically between Pine and Elm streets.

The city says the outage is necessary so crews can replace poles, transformers and power lines.

By the numbers:

Around 65 to 70 utility trucks are expected to be working in the area. The city says CenterPoint crews will make every effort to limit the outage to less than eight hours.

Traffic impacts

Main Street (FM 2920) will remain open in both directions, but officials warn motorists to be prepared for delays. North and southbound traffic coming from Main Street will be diverted at Pine Street.

Several closures will be in effect for north and south streets off Main Street. This includes Oak, Cherry, Walnut and Elm streets between Commerce and Fannin streets. These areas will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrian traffic. The work will also close the alleys along Commerce, Market and Fannin streets, between Elm and Pine.

What you can do:

Anyone with questions can contact CenterPoint Energy at (713) 207-2222.