Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in northeast Houston; bond denied
HOUSTON - A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in northeast Houston earlier this month.
Houston crime: Hahlo Street stabbing arrest
What we know:
Court records confirm 22-year-old Joshua Byers has been charged with murder for the death of 28-year-old Ambrosia Swain.
The incident was reported on Dec. 8 at about 11 p.m.
Police were called near the intersection of Hahlo Street and Lyons Avenue and found Swain with at least one stab wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Authorities at the scene said the victim was arguing with a man from across the street when he came over and stabbed her. She then ran about two blocks and flagged someone down for help.
Police shared surveillance photos of a person of interest on Dec. 18, and records say Byers was arrested on Dec. 19.
Byers has been denied bond.
SIMILAR: Judge uses new Texas law, denies bond for suspect in fatal Greenspoint taco truck shooting
What we don't know:
No other details are available.
The Source: Previous FOX 26 reports and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.