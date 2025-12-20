Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in northeast Houston; bond denied

Published  December 20, 2025 5:46pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Joshua Byers has been charged with the death of Ambrosia Swain.
    • Byers allegedly stabbed Swain earlier this month while the two were arguing.
    • Records confirm Byers was denied bond.

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in northeast Houston earlier this month.

Houston crime: Hahlo Street stabbing arrest

What we know:

Court records confirm 22-year-old Joshua Byers has been charged with murder for the death of 28-year-old Ambrosia Swain.

The incident was reported on Dec. 8 at about 11 p.m. 

Police were called near the intersection of Hahlo Street and Lyons Avenue and found Swain with at least one stab wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Authorities at the scene said the victim was arguing with a man from across the street when he came over and stabbed her. She then ran about two blocks and flagged someone down for help.

Police shared surveillance photos of a person of interest on Dec. 18, and records say Byers was arrested on Dec. 19.

Byers has been denied bond.

What we don't know:

No other details are available. 

