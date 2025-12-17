Judge uses new Texas law, denies bond for suspect in fatal Greenspoint taco truck shooting

The Brief Angel Saldivar-James is accused of killing a man at the victim's family's taco truck earlier this month. A judge approved the Harris County DA's office's request to deny bond for the suspect under Texas' new law. The law requires judges to deny bail for suspects accused of certain crimes.



A new Texas law has been used to deny bond for a suspect accused of killing a man at a Greenspoint taco truck earlier this month.

Greenspoint taco truck shooting: Suspect's bond denied

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm that bond has been denied for 24-year-old Angel Saldivar-James. He's charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

FOX 26 was present during Saldivar's court hearing on Wednesday. For the first time in Texas, the Harris County District Attorney's Office asked the judge to invoke the new state law to deny bail for the suspect.

The judge approved the request and denied bond for both of Saldivar's charges.

Saldivar is said to be on a hold with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Greenspoint shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Dec. 4 shortly before 11 p.m. at a taco truck on West Dyna Drive, between the North Freeway and Airline Drive.

Officials at the scene said the family who owns the taco truck was worried about their loved one since he wasn't answering their calls.

The family went to the truck and found the victim inside. Yaddua Barraza-Hernandez, 36, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say there were two suspects involved in this incident: one who shot into the truck, and one who took money from the business.

Saldivar was reportedly named as the suspect who shot Barraza.

What we don't know:

The second suspect has not been identified.

No other details of Saldivar's arrest are available.

Texas bond reform

Big picture view:

In November, Texas voters approved Proposition 3, which would require judges to deny a suspect's bail for crimes such as murder and robbery.

Judges who grant bail to those suspects would have to prepare a written order explaining the justification.

The proposition was added to the Texas Constitution as Article I, Section 11d.