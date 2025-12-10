One of two suspects arrested in fatal shooting at Greenspoint taco truck, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing a man at his family's Greenspoint-area taco truck.
Greenspoint taco truck shooting: Suspect arrested
What we know:
According to Houston Police, 24-year-old Angel Saldivar-James has been charged with the death of 36-year-old Yaddua Barraza Hernandez.
The shooting happened on Dec. 4 shortly before 11 p.m. at a taco truck on West Dyna Drive, between the North Freeway and Airline Drive.
Officials at the scene said the family who owns the taco truck was worried about their loved one since he wasn't answering their calls.
The family went to the truck and found the victim, now identified as Hernandez, inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Featured
Police say there were two suspects involved in this incident: one who shot into the truck, and one who took money from the business.
Saldivar-James was reportedly named as the suspect who shot Hernandez.
Harris County court records confirm he is in jail on a murder charge. No bond amount had been posted at the time of this report.
What we don't know:
The second suspect has not been identified.
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.