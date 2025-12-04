Woman arrested for Houston hit-and-run that killed two women during street fight

The Brief A 35-year-old woman is in Harris County custody with two charges of failure to stop and render aid. The woman allegedly struck two other women who were fighting in the street in October. According to records, the woman believed she struck a pothole.



A woman has been arrested over a month since the hit-and-run crash that killed two other women who were fighting in a Houston street.

Women killed during street fight: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm that 35-year-old Ladavia Wilson is facing two charges of failure to stop and render aid. The documents were filed on Monday, Dec. 1.

The accident happened on Oct. 22 at about 3:30 a.m. on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road.

Records say two women got into an argument in the parking lot at Cullen Food Mart, then they started fighting. The two fell on the street and continued fighting until a vehicle struck them and drove away.

Both women were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Court records say Wilson went to a police station to give a statement about the crash.

Allegedly, Wilson told a detective that she was driving from a loved one's house when she "felt a big impact" under the car. According to documents, Wilson claimed that she thought she struck a pothole and kept driving.

She then went to a family member's apartment, telling them she didn't know what she had struck.

An investigator gathered evidence and Wilson's statements, then contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office. An attorney accepted the charges against Wilson.

What we don't know:

Records did not specify when the investigation started, what day Wilson gave her statement, and what day the District Attorney's Office accepted Wilson's charges.