Women allegedly fighting in the roadway dead after hit-and-run: Houston police

The Brief Two women have been pronounced dead after they were hit by a vehicle in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard. Houston police say the women were fighting in the roadway when a vehicle going southbound hit them and kept driving. The incident is under investigation.



Two women have died after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a roadway in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department.

Women killed in hit-and-run

What we know:

Lieutenant R. Willkens said two women were fighting in the southbound lanes in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard.

A vehicle driving down the roadway hit both the women and kept going, officials say. The vehicle was possibly a sedan.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police are investigating and searching for the suspected vehicle.

What we don't know:

At this time, we don't have a reason for the two women fighting in the lanes of Cullen Boulevard.