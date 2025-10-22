Women allegedly fighting in the roadway dead after hit-and-run: Houston police
HOUSTON - Two women have died after they were reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a roadway in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department.
Women killed in hit-and-run
What we know:
Lieutenant R. Willkens said two women were fighting in the southbound lanes in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard.
A vehicle driving down the roadway hit both the women and kept going, officials say. The vehicle was possibly a sedan.
Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.
Houston police are investigating and searching for the suspected vehicle.
What we don't know:
At this time, we don't have a reason for the two women fighting in the lanes of Cullen Boulevard.
The Source: Information for this article was provided by HPD Lieutenant Lt. R. Willkens.