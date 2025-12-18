Suspect rear end crashes vehicle during chase with Harris County deputy, woman hospitalized

The Brief The suspect in a chase involving a Harris County deputy crashed into the back of a vehicle on Fry Road near Tealbrook Drive. Sgt. Bondurant says the woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but there is a chance she might not survive. The Harris County deputy tried to stop the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation.



A woman is hospitalized and in critical condition after she was hit during a police chase in northwest Harris County.

Chase ends with a crash

What we know:

Sergeant B. Bondurant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reports a district 4 deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for a violation, but the driver in the jeep did not stop.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Officials say the deputy began chasing the vehicle, but the pursuit came to an end a short time later on Fry Road near Tealbrook Drive. The Jeep crashed into the back of a sedan going southbound on Fry Road.

The woman driver of the sedan was stuck and had to be extricated from the vehicle, authorities said. She was taken to the hospital, but it is possible she might not survive, according to Sgt. Bondurant. The male suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

An investigation into the crash is underway.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and victim has not been released.