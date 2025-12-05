Family finds loved one shot dead inside taco truck in Greenspoint: HPD

The Brief A man was pronounced dead by police after his family found him shot inside the family's taco truck in Greenspoint. The suspects are believed to be two males in ski masks who left in a white sedan, Lt. Khan said. According to the family, they were worried after their loved one didn't answer their calls after he said he would be closing up their family-owned taco truck.



Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man who was found shot by his family inside a taco truck in the Greenspoint area.

What we know:

Lieutenant Khan reports to officers with the North Patrol Division received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a delayed shooting on West Dyna Drive off North Freeway.

According to officials, the family became worried after their loved one, a 40-year-old male, didn't answer their calls after he said he would be closing up their family-owned taco truck.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The family reportedly showed up to the truck where they found the man inside.

Lt. Khan says police arrived and saw the man inside with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators were able to find some surveillance video, but are hoping to get more, Lt. Khan said. The suspects are believed to be two males who were in ski masks and left in a white sedan.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or HPD Homicide Division.