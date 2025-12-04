Memorial Park crash: Authorities investigating deadly two-vehicle crash on Memorial

The Brief Houston police are investigating following a deadly two-vehicle crash in the Memorial Park area. According to Houston police, two vehicles were traveling westbound on Memorial with one vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and the other at a normal rate of speed. The driver of the faster vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.



Memorial Park crash: One killed in two-vehicle crash

Officials said the crash occurred on Memorial near South Picnic Lane around 8 p.m.

According to Houston police, two vehicles were traveling westbound on Memorial with one vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and the other at a normal rate of speed.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Police said the vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed struck the slower vehicle. That caused the slower vehicle into the median lanes of the roadway.

The driver of the faster vehicle spun out after striking the slower vehicle, took out an electric pole and hit a concrete barrier.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the median lanes was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the faster vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the identity of the person who was killed, nor the condition of the driver of the slower moving vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.