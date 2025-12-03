Husband stabs wife, sets himself on fire in east Houston, officials say

The Brief The incident was reported on Islamorada Drive and Cay Sol Court. Authorities say a woman was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with her husband. The husband was also hospitalized after allegedly setting himself on fire.



A married couple is hospitalized after the husband allegedly stabbed his wife and injured himself in east Houston on Wednesday.

Houston Parkway investigation: Wife allegedly stabbed by husband

Harris County Precinct 3 constable deputies called to stabbing report on Islamorda Drive and Cay Sol Court (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office)

What we know:

The incident was reported on Islamorada Drive and Cay Col Court, near John Ralston and Tidwell Roads.

Harris County Sergeant Tommy Smith said neighbors called authorities at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday about an altercation between two people.

The altercation was allegedly between a married couple in their 50s.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 58-year-old wife suffered multiple stab wounds and was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The 54-year-old husband then allegedly set himself on fire. He was taken to a hospital, where Sgt. Smith says he is in stable condition.

No one else was in the home at the time.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.