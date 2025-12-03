Husband stabs wife, sets himself on fire in east Houston, officials say
HOUSTON - A married couple is hospitalized after the husband allegedly stabbed his wife and injured himself in east Houston on Wednesday.
Harris County Precinct 3 constable deputies called to stabbing report on Islamorda Drive and Cay Sol Court (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office)
What we know:
The incident was reported on Islamorada Drive and Cay Col Court, near John Ralston and Tidwell Roads.
Harris County Sergeant Tommy Smith said neighbors called authorities at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday about an altercation between two people.
The altercation was allegedly between a married couple in their 50s.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 58-year-old wife suffered multiple stab wounds and was flown to a hospital in critical condition.
The 54-year-old husband then allegedly set himself on fire. He was taken to a hospital, where Sgt. Smith says he is in stable condition.
No one else was in the home at the time.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.