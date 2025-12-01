Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces separation from her husband on her anniversary

The Brief Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has announced she's separated from her husband on her anniversary. Hidalgo made the announcement on Instagram on Monday afternoon.



What they're saying:

In the Instagram post, Hidalgo said, "Our wedding day was the best day of my life so far. Perhaps because my life with David has been incredible. It’s been over half of my adult life—full of joy, new experiences, major changes, important lessons, incredible friendships, success, companionship, support, growth, and deep love. We are a fantastic team. Our time together has also seen challenges, of course, but we’ve worked hard and availed ourselves of resources to weather those and strengthen our relationship. This year, life took a turn that made us see things differently. So, very much unexpectedly, this day of our anniversary, David and I are separated. It’s not what either of us wanted. It is what we confidently, though painfully, feel is best. Just as we have for 10+ years, we deeply love, respect, and admire each other and remain in close touch."