Body found in vehicle recovered from Cypress retention pond, officials confirm

Harris County authorities have confirmed a body was recovered Wednesday evening after a vehicle was located inside a retention pond.

What we know:

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said they were called out to a vehicle in a retention pond on Windhaven Terrace Trail near Windhaven Lake Drive around 3:45 p.m. in the Windhaven subdivision.

Authorities said neighbors reported the vehicle had possibly been there since Thursday morning.

Photo from the scene (Source: Cy-Fair Fire Department)

An investigation is underway.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not confirm the identity of the person found in the vehicle.

It's unclear what led up to the vehicle being located.