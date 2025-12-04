Expand / Collapse search

Body found in vehicle recovered from Cypress retention pond, officials confirm

Published  December 4, 2025 8:40pm CST
Cypress
    • Harris County authorities have confirmed a body was recovered Wednesday evening after a vehicle was located inside a retention pond.
    • The Cy-Fair Fire Department said they were called out to a vehicle in a retention pond on Windhaven Terrace Trail near Windhaven Lake Drive around 3:45 p.m. in the Windhaven subdivision.
    • Authorities said neighbors reported the vehicle had possibly been there since Thursday morning.

CYPRESS, Texas - Harris County authorities have confirmed a body was recovered Wednesday evening after a vehicle was located inside a retention pond. 

What we know:

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said they were called out to a vehicle in a retention pond on Windhaven Terrace Trail near Windhaven Lake Drive around 3:45 p.m. in the Windhaven subdivision. 

Authorities said neighbors reported the vehicle had possibly been there since Thursday morning. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Cy-Fair Fire Department)

An investigation is underway. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not confirm the identity of the person found in the vehicle. 

It's unclear what led up to the vehicle being located. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office, Cy-Fair Fire Department

