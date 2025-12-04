Body found in vehicle recovered from Cypress retention pond, officials confirm
CYPRESS, Texas - Harris County authorities have confirmed a body was recovered Wednesday evening after a vehicle was located inside a retention pond.
What we know:
The Cy-Fair Fire Department said they were called out to a vehicle in a retention pond on Windhaven Terrace Trail near Windhaven Lake Drive around 3:45 p.m. in the Windhaven subdivision.
Authorities said neighbors reported the vehicle had possibly been there since Thursday morning.
Photo from the scene (Source: Cy-Fair Fire Department)
An investigation is underway.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not confirm the identity of the person found in the vehicle.
It's unclear what led up to the vehicle being located.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office, Cy-Fair Fire Department