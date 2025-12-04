Former California deputy accused of killing his son, 11, shot after police chase
California - A former deputy out of Sacramento County who allegedly stabbed his 11-year-old son to death was shot and killed on Tuesday after a car chase with law enforcement officers, according to California authorities.
Former deputy believed to have stabbed son to death
What we know:
Elk Grove Police Department identified the suspect as 40-year-old Marvin Morales.
The Associated Press reported Elk Grove police officers got a call from a mother around 8 a.m. who was concerned about her two children. The mother said she saw home security video of the children's father assaulting their 11-year-old son, the AP said.
Police arrived at the home on Ferrell Way and found the 11-year-old with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital after officers started life-saving measures but was later pronounced dead. The 6-year-old daughter, who was also at the home, was not injured.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Morales was seen driving south on Interstate 5 after leaving the scene, AP reported. The father ended up crashing after the California Highway Patrol deployed a spike strip.
At some point, a shooting occurred with law enforcement and Morales was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
According to the Sacaramento County Sheriff's Office, Morales was formerly employed as a deputy sheriff but was terminated in February 2024.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the 11-year-old.
The Source: Information was gathered from the Associated Press, the Elk Grove Police Department's Facebook, and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Facebook.