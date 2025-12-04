Former California deputy accused of killing his son, 11, shot after police chase

The Brief Former Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputy Marvin Morales was shot and killed after a police chase on Tuesday. Morales is suspected of stabbing his 11-year-old son to death at a home on Ferrell Way in Elk Grove, California. The mother called police around 8 a.m. out of concern after allegedly seeing Morales assaulting the 11-year-old.



A former deputy out of Sacramento County who allegedly stabbed his 11-year-old son to death was shot and killed on Tuesday after a car chase with law enforcement officers, according to California authorities.

Former deputy believed to have stabbed son to death

What we know:

Elk Grove Police Department identified the suspect as 40-year-old Marvin Morales.

The Associated Press reported Elk Grove police officers got a call from a mother around 8 a.m. who was concerned about her two children. The mother said she saw home security video of the children's father assaulting their 11-year-old son, the AP said.

Police arrived at the home on Ferrell Way and found the 11-year-old with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital after officers started life-saving measures but was later pronounced dead. The 6-year-old daughter, who was also at the home, was not injured.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Morales was seen driving south on Interstate 5 after leaving the scene, AP reported. The father ended up crashing after the California Highway Patrol deployed a spike strip.

At some point, a shooting occurred with law enforcement and Morales was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

According to the Sacaramento County Sheriff's Office, Morales was formerly employed as a deputy sheriff but was terminated in February 2024.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the 11-year-old.