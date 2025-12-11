Woman accused of stealing from multiple doctor's offices in Houston area

The Brief Authorities are trying to identify a woman they say has been targeting local doctor’s offices. She's accused of stealing wallets, IDs, cash, credit cards, and employees’ Christmas bonuses. Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating.



Authorities are trying to identify a woman they say has been targeting doctor’s offices across the area, stealing wallets, IDs, cash, credit cards, and even employees’ Christmas bonuses.

Houston-area doctor's office thefts: Police seeking information on possible suspect

What we know:

Woman allegedly targets doctor's offices

The incidents have been reported in Katy, Cypress, Fairbanks, and the Heights within the past month.

Owners believe the same woman is responsible and shared surveillance videos. They say there are similarities in her appearance and behavior.

"It’s a bigger incident than a one-off," said Jonathan Machemehl, an employee at Apollo Vision Haus. "Hopefully, everyone in Houston knows who she is and starts looking and gets her caught. The mask, the wig, the outfit, even the bag, all look very similar."

Owners say the woman uses the same method each time:

Walks in pretending to be a patient

Or says she’s making an appointment for a family member

Asks to use the restroom

Then sneaks into the doctor’s private office

From there, she allegedly steals wallets, money, IDs, and credit cards.

Christmas bonuses stolen

At Insight Eyecare off the Northwest Freeway, owner Victoria Glickman says the woman stole her staff’s Christmas bonuses on Monday.

"She asked to use the restroom, opened and closed the door, and then went straight into my private office," Glickman said. "She took my money bag, my wallet, my watch, and walked out. I didn’t realize anything was gone until I got fraud alerts on my phone."

Glickman called the situation "heartbreaking," saying her sense of safety and security has been shaken.

Warning to other medical offices

"Pay attention to who’s coming in and out, and keep your office doors locked."

Police investigating

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating whether the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Police, HCSO, or Crime Stoppers.