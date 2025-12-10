32-year-old man shot during gun battle with police last week was supposed to be serving time in Nevada

The Brief Jacques Bassey's first run in with the law was at 13. He got probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bassey was charged in Clark County, Nevada, with 13 crimes involving minors. The charges include multiple counts of sexual assault of a child human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping of a minor. Bassey was able to remain free while awaiting sentencing in January 2025. But shortly after pleading guilty in Clark County, Bassey fled to Houston.



The backstory:

Every time he got arrested, it seems Bassey got a break.

After he was shot last week by Houston police, Bassey's mother, Andrea Johnson spoke to FOX 26.

"There was a case in Vegas that he said he was falsely accused on," she said.

Dig deeper:

In reality, Bassey was charged in Clark County, Nevada, with 13 crimes involving minors. The charges include multiple counts of sexual assault of a child human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping of a minor.

In October 2024, Bassey pled guilty to one of the charges.

"Obviously, they have an issue like we have in Harris County," said Douglas Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "He had 13 felony charges. They plead to one, give him an ankle monitor and a PR bond."

Bassey was able to remain free while awaiting sentencing in January 2025.

But shortly after pleading guilty in Clark County, Bassey fled to Houston.

In October 2024, he was charged here with theft from the elderly. Investigators say Bassey opened fire on HPD officers last week following a traffic stop.

"He believed he was wanted and that's the reason he decided to shoot it out with officers," said Griffith.

Bassey was struck once. However, no officers were injured. Police say he was still wearing the ankle monitor that was supposed to keep him in Clark County until his sentencing.

"We've seen this play out in Harris County multiple times. Only this time, it happens in Nevada, but it came back to haunt us in Houston," said Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers.

"That put our officers in danger, and I'm pissed about that," Griffith said. "There's no reason that guy should be on the streets."

Bassey remains in the hospital. He's now charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.