Houston Council candidates in runoff make final pitch for support

The Brief Candidates Alejandra Salinas and Dwight Boykins square off in December 13 runoff election for vacant "at-Large" seat Boykins touts experience delivering for District D during past service, Salinas legal touts career laden with success and progressive activism Turnout in stand-alone race expected to be low



On Saturday, voters in Houston will choose a new voice to represent them on City Council as an "at-large" member representing the entire population.

Houston City Council runoff candidates speak ahead of runoff election on Saturday

Attorney Alejandra Salinas was the top "vote-getter" in the November 4 election and brings an impressive resume to the race.

A partner at Sussman Godfrey, Salinas offers leadership from a "new generation" and boasts experience in grass-roots, progressive activism.

On the opposing side is former District D City Councilmember Dwight Boykins, who built a solid reputation for consensus building and problem-solving during his five years of service.

FOX 26 offered each of the candidates an opportunity to speak directly to the voters they hope to sway.

What they're saying:

"I've spent the last 20 years of my life taking on big fights and getting things done, and I approach each of those fights with passion, integrity and hard work, and I am ready on day one to fight for all Houstonians. No matter who you are, no matter where you come from and no matter where you live, we all deserve to live in a world-class city with safer neighborhoods, affordable and reliable city services, and a strong infrastructure. I am the candidate that can deliver on that," said Salinas.

"Experience matters. We have the experience to hit the ground running day one, and my track record as a District Council member is very clear. I work with both sides of the aisle and work with the Mayor to get things done. I've built two grocery stores that got funded in my community to deal with food desert issues. I brought in over $160 million in infrastructure dollars. You got to ask yourself a question. Do you want someone who will take year and a half to learn how to operate down at the city or someone who can hit the ground running the very next day?" said Boykins.

Why you should care:

Turnout in stand-alone, runoff elections is generally low, offering voters who make the effort a greater impact on the ultimate outcome.