Houston chase: Pursuit for suspect reaches speeds of 100 mph, ends near The Galleria

A high speed chase in Houston on Wednesday afternoon ended with a suspect in custody.

What we know:

The chase started at West Little York and Highway 290 before coming to an end near The Galleria.

Officials said the vehicle they were pursuing reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Authorities tell FOX 26, the driver was wanted for several charges including a federal probation violation warrant for alien smuggling and impending breath on a toddler.

Additional charges are expected to be filed as a result of the chase.

The chase involved authorities from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the name of the suspect.

It's unclear what additional charges will be filed as a result of the chase.