Brianna Aguilera: Tony Buzbee questions death investigation of Texas A&M student

On Friday, the Buzbee Law Firm and the Gamez Law Firm held a joint press conference to release details about the death of Texas A&M University student Brianna Aguilera.

The family of a 19-year-old Texas A&M student who was found dead outside an Austin apartment building in the West Campus area has hired Buzbee and Gamez to conduct an independent investigation, saying they do not believe the circumstances surrounding her death have been adequately examined by police.

Tony Buzbee statements during press conference

Attorney Buzbee began the conference by talking about Aguilera. "Brianna was a girl who had the world at her feet. Her whole life was in front of her. She was a girl with big plans and big dreams. She was an honor student, a former cheerleader and a proud sophomore at my alma mater, Texas A&M. She was a political science major and wanted to be a future lawyer."

He went on to claim the investigators at the Austin Police Department have been sharing details they were not authorized to share.

"Do you realize that the autopsy has not been completed? The Medical Examiner's Office told us it would not be completed for 60 to 90 days. Yet the lead detective in front of millions of people saying that he had concluded that this was a suicide. By law, he does not have the authority to make that conclusion."

Buzbee questions why APD were so quick to rule Aguilera's death a suicide.

He even makes the following statement regarding the APD: "I'm suggesting they're lazy and incompetent."

