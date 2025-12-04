Pearland Christmas grinch: Thieves steal 2 huge Christmas balls weighing 100 pounds each from the city

The Brief Thieves literally have some huge balls for Christmas after stealing the decorations from the City of Pearland. Chad Rogers, Public Information Officer with the Pearland Police Department, said the Christmas balls are valued at $2,000. A Pearland city employee noticed the balls were missing on December 1.



Thieves literally have some huge balls for Christmas after stealing the decorations from the City of Pearland.

Pearland Christmas decorations stolen by thieves

"They are big red Christmas balls valued at $2,000," said Chad Rogers, Public Information Officer for the Pearland Police Department. "I think it's ridiculous. I can't imagine what someone would do with a 100-pound Christmas ornament. They had to actually cut a lock to remove it."

A Pearland city employee noticed the balls were missing on December 1.

One was taken from a Pearland City sign at 2620 Dixie Farm Road, the other one taken from 1300 Pearland Parkway.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call the Pearland Police tip line at (281) 997-4211.