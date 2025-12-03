Houston Police seeking person of interest in fatal Cloverland Park shooting

The Brief Police say a boy was killed, and a girl was injured Saturday night during a party at a Southeast Houston park. Police shared photos of a male who is believed to have information about the shooting. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police are seeking a possible person of interest in connection to the deadly shooting at Cloverland Park over the weekend.

Houston Cloverland Park shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Saturday at Cloverland Park on Scott Street and Hickok Lane.

Houston Police say a large party was happening in the area when a fight broke out between several people. An unknown male allegedly started shooting during the fight.

Police say two minors were found shot. A boy who was reportedly shot in the stomach was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

Possible person of interest

Person of interest sought for questioning on fatal shooting at Houston's Cloverland Park (Photo credit: Houston Police)

What we know:

On Monday, Houston Police shared photos of a male saying investigators would like to speak to him about the shooting.

What we don't know:

No other details of the male are available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can contact one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.



