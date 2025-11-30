Shooting at Southeast Houston park kills boy, injures girl; police seeking information
HOUSTON - A boy was killed, and a girl is in a hospital after a shooting overnight at a park in Southeast Houston, police say.
Houston Cloverland Park shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Saturday at Cloverland Park on Scott Street and Hickok Lane.
Police believe a block party was happening in the park, and there was a large crowd when officers arrived.
Two suspected minors were found shot. A boy who was reportedly shot in the stomach was pronounced deceased at a hospital.
A girl was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
Police have no information regarding any suspects or what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact the following authorities:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and the Houston Police Department.