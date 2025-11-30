Shooting at Southeast Houston park kills boy, injures girl; police seeking information

The Brief The shooting was reported Saturday night during an alleged block party at Cloverland Park. Police believe two minors were shot. One of them was later pronounced deceased. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A boy was killed, and a girl is in a hospital after a shooting overnight at a park in Southeast Houston, police say.

Houston Cloverland Park shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Saturday at Cloverland Park on Scott Street and Hickok Lane.

Police believe a block party was happening in the park, and there was a large crowd when officers arrived.

Two suspected minors were found shot. A boy who was reportedly shot in the stomach was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

A girl was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Police have no information regarding any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact the following authorities:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)