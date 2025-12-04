Woodlands Specialty Hospital employee claims weeks of missed paychecks

The Brief A hospital employee says he’s out thousands of dollars after multiple missed paychecks. The employee works at the Woodlands Specialty Hospital. The hospital responded, blaming delays in payments from several insurance payers.



A local hospital employee says he’s out thousands of dollars after multiple missed or delayed paychecks from his employer, The Woodlands Specialty Hospital. He reached out to FOX 26 after he stopped receiving pay, fearing for his family’s financial stability. The employee asked to remain anonymous out of concern for potential retaliation, but agreed to sit down with us to share his concerns.

What they're saying:

Employee speaks out

According to the employee, he hasn't received two paychecks. The last paycheck came on November 14, and the two paychecks before that were significantly delayed.

Speaking with FOX 26’s Jillian Hartmann, the employee became emotional describing the stressful situation.

"It's been really rough. I feel bad for all my coworkers, a lot have already left," he said.

He says employees haven’t received clear information from the hospital about the ongoing payroll issues.

"I don’t feel it’s fair for any of us. We all have bills to pay. If they can’t pay us, they can at least tell us…No one has been clear or upfront with us, it’s a bunch of lies."

The employee says he and his family decided to contact FOX 26 because he felt somebody had to step up.

"Nobody has stepped up. I felt someone had to speak for all of us."

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to The Woodlands Specialty Hospital for comment. In a statement, the hospital said:

"We are currently experiencing delays in receiving payments from several insurance payers, which has temporarily impacted our cash flow and resulted in a short delay of one payroll cycle for some employees. We understand the importance of timely payroll and are actively working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. We are in ongoing communication with the insurance payers to expedite outstanding reimbursements, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure our employees are taken care of. We expect this issue to be fully resolved shortly."

Employee’s Reaction

After reviewing the hospital’s statement, the employee told FOX 26 he feels the hospital is "trying to cover something up." He says he plans to look for a new job.