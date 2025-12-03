Missing Jody Honeycutt: Search ongoing for 47-year-old last seen near Tomball

The Brief Jody Gene Honeycutt was last seen on Tuesday near North Eldridge Parkway in Tomball. Honeycutt is described as wearing a red shirt with camo knit pants and a dark jacket when someone last saw him, officials said. A vehicle connected to Honeycutt was found by deputies in Cypress.



Harris County officials need help locating a man who went missing in the Tomball-area on Tuesday.

Missing man Jody Honeycutt

The backstory:

Constable Mark Herman reports 47-year-old Jody Gene Honeycutt was last seen near North Eldridge Parkway at an apartment complex in Tomball.

Honeycutt was wearing a red shirt with camo knit pants and a dark jacket when someone last saw him, said officials. He's about 5 feet 11 inches tall with blue eyes and short brown hair. He reportedly weighs about 174 pounds.

According to Constable Herman, a vehicle possibly connected to Honeycutt, a blue Honda Civic, was found by deputies on Bridgeland Creek Parkway near Westgreen Boulevard in Cypress.

Deputies were also called to Northwest Freeway near Louetta Road for the ongoing search and welfare efforts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Honeycutt's whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch for Constable Mark Herman's Office at 281-376-3472.