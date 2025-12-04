Montgomery County deadly crash: Authorities investigating auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 105 West

The Brief Montgomery County authorities are on the scene following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday evening. Officials said they are on the scene assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety in the eastbound lanes of Highway 105, near 5th Street. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as significant delays are expected.



Montgomery County authorities are on the scene following a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday evening.

Officials investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Montgomery County

Officials said they are on the scene assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety in the eastbound lanes of Highway 105, near 5th Street.

Photo from the scene (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as significant delays are expected.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on who the victim is.

The cause of the crash is underway.