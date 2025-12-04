Houston woman arrested, accused of leading trafficking operation involving missing teens

The Brief Two missing teens were rescued by Montgomery County authorities in a 2024 sting operation. Officials say a 28-year-old Houston woman was determined to be a leader of a trafficking operation involving the two girls. Anyone with information on human trafficking can call Multi-County Crime Stoppers.



A Houston woman is in Montgomery County custody for allegedly leading a human trafficking operation that involved two missing girls.

Montgomery County: Human trafficking arrest

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Shiann Hutchins is charged with Trafficking of a Child.

Authorities say Hutchins' arrest comes from an investigation that started in July 2024. The sheriff's office received a report of a missing 16-year-old and a missing 18-year-old who were believed to be victims of sex trafficking.

The sheriff's office worked with Homeland Security to get a phone number associated with one of the missing girls. Officers went undercover, arranged a "sex-for-money transaction," and met the individuals with the two teens at a local hotel.

Officials say both teens were provided support and resources.

After the teens were rescued, a follow-up investigation reportedly determined that Shiann Hutchins was "the primary suspect and a leader of the human trafficking operation involving the two missing girls."

An arrest warrant was issued for Hutchins, and authorities say she was arrested on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time as the investigation continues, according to authorities.

Share what you know

What you can do:

Anyone with any information regarding human trafficking is encouraged to call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.