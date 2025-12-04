Houston woman arrested, accused of leading trafficking operation involving missing teens
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Houston woman is in Montgomery County custody for allegedly leading a human trafficking operation that involved two missing girls.
Montgomery County: Human trafficking arrest
What we know:
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Shiann Hutchins is charged with Trafficking of a Child.
Authorities say Hutchins' arrest comes from an investigation that started in July 2024. The sheriff's office received a report of a missing 16-year-old and a missing 18-year-old who were believed to be victims of sex trafficking.
The sheriff's office worked with Homeland Security to get a phone number associated with one of the missing girls. Officers went undercover, arranged a "sex-for-money transaction," and met the individuals with the two teens at a local hotel.
Officials say both teens were provided support and resources.
After the teens were rescued, a follow-up investigation reportedly determined that Shiann Hutchins was "the primary suspect and a leader of the human trafficking operation involving the two missing girls."
An arrest warrant was issued for Hutchins, and authorities say she was arrested on Wednesday.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time as the investigation continues, according to authorities.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information regarding human trafficking is encouraged to call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.