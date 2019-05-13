Agencies, advocates in fight against human trafficking coming together for event in The Woodlands
This Thursday, dozens of government agencies and organizations that work in the fight against human trafficking will be under one roof The Woodlands.
470 pound man undergoes amazing fitness journey to become a police officer
In 2016, Chad Dodge was reporting news for several blog sites in Harris and Montgomery County. He covered a story on Montgomery County Precinct 4 Citizens Police Academy.
Greater Houston Honda Player of the Week Award: Meet QB Christian Pack of Conroe High School
Quarterback Christian Pack of Conroe High School is being acknowledged as the Greater Houston Honda Player of the Week.
Man survives after being shot in the chest with a nail gun
A 47-year-old man was shot in the heart with a nail gun and survived. Doctors say everything down to the timing of his arrival at the hospital was done just right, and is the reason he is alive today.
Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery wins $23.75 million jackpot
Someone who bought a Lotto Texas ticket in Montgomery hit the jackpot.
Friday Football Fever Klein Oak Panthers and Jack Yates Lions show their pride!
Students at Jack Yates and Klein Oak high school show their spirit at morning pep rallies
Teen fatally shot by brother handling gun at friend's house in Spring, deputies say
Deputies say a teenager has died after he was shot by his brother who was handling a gun at a friend’s house in Spring.
HEROES for Freedom Golf Tourney raises funds for vets
The 6th Annual The Woodlands Area HEROES for Freedom USA golf tournament drew dozens looking to raise funds for military veterans.
MCSO: 15-year-old Magnolia girl found safe, was not abducted
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Ryder Cambron has been found safe and was not abducted.
Hundreds gather for prayer vigil for missing teen Ryder Cameron
Tears filled a lot of eyes last night as hundreds prayed for 15-year-old Ryder Cambron to be found.
Splendora ISD police officer's door vandalized with swastika symbol, word "pig"
A swastika symbol and the word 'pig' were spray painted across the front door of a Splendora ISD police officer's home over the weekend.
Elderly woman missing from Hidden Forest neighborhood found safe, MCSO says
Law enforcement partners and search and rescue have found a missing elderly woman safe.
Toddler brothers drown in pond, 5 Houston-area drownings this week
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the drowning of two brothers, ages three and four, in a Grangerland pond Thursday.
2 children drown in pond in Montgomery County, another taken to hospital
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to the drownings of two young children in Grangerland.
Police: Girl, 13, reported missing from Montgomery found in Oklahoma
Police say a 13-year-old girl, whose alleged abduction from Montgomery prompted an Amber Alert, has been located in Oklahoma.
Montgomery County teen to wear animal shelter t-shirts throughout the school year to raise awareness
While most kids are looking to sport the hottest back to school gear, one junior high school student from Montgomery County is planning to raise awareness for a good cause every single day of the upcoming school year with his wardrobe!
Deputies search for driver after 30 feet of fence go through truck in Conroe
Deputies are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed through 30 feet of fence in Conroe on Friday morning.
Another car flips after traffic clears following fatal wreck on I-45
A two-vehicle accident on I-45 northbound north of Willis at Calvary Road has left an 8-year-old dead and a 2-year-old transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two adults were injured, one female was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Court date rescheduled for Conroe priest accused of sex abuse
An ex-priest at the center of a sex abuse scandal was back in a Montgomery County court room on Thursday.
Former Conroe priest charged with child sex abuse in court Monday
A former Conroe priest appeared in court Monday for an initial arraignment.