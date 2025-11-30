Four Houston firefighters, 18-wheeler driver hospitalized after Montgomery County crash, officials say

The Brief A Houston fire truck was blocking a separate accident on Highway 59 when it was struck by an 18-wheeler. The four firefighters are expected to recover. Houston Police are investigating the accident.



Four Houston firefighters were sent to a hospital after an 18-wheeler struck their firetruck on the Eastex Freeway in Montgomery County early Sunday.

Eastex Freeway crash involving Houston firetruck

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 59 North at the Northpark Drive entrance ramp.

According to the Houston Department, the fire engine was blocking traffic from a separate vehicle accident when an 18-wheeler struck the truck.

18-wheeler crashes into Houston Fire engine on the Eastex Freeway (Photo credit: Houston Fire Department)

Four firefighters and the 18-wheeler driver were hospitalized. Officials say the firefighters suffered different injuries, but they're all expected to recover.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined. Houston Police are investigating.

No one involved has been identified.