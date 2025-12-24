Liberty Road fire: Firefighters battle massive 2-alarm blaze in northeast Houston

Houston Fire Department units had to battle a 2-alarm warehouse fire in northeast Houston early Wednesday morning.

A call initially came in just before 3 a.m. about a building fire on Liberty Drive near Mesa Drive, according to reports.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The flames grew to the point that dozens of firefighters had to be called to the scene to assist.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.