The Brief An investigation is underway after a Conroe ISD Police Department vehicle was involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday evening. According to Conroe ISD, the vehicle was involved in the crash with a motorcycle near North Loop 336. Officials said the driver of the motorcycle died in the crash.



Conroe ISD Police department vehicle involved in deadly crash on North Loop 336

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, Conroe ISD said, "The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Conroe Police Department and Montgomery County District attorney’s office. Conroe ISD Police are fully cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no additional information is available. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."