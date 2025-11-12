Conroe ISD police officer involved in deadly motorcycle crash; investigation ongoing

The Brief An investigation is ongoing after a Conroe ISD Police Department vehicle was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday evening. Officials said the Conroe ISD officer was turning into the district headquarters and a motorcycle rider hit the passenger door of the patrol vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash.



The backstory:

On Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m., officials say a Conroe ISD officer was heading back to the school district headquarters on North Loop 336 East. She was driving northbound on the loop and was turning into the driveway.

At the same time, a motorcycle rider was driving at a high rate of speed going southbound, reports state. The rider came around the corner and hit the passenger door of the Conroe ISD officer's patrol vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Scott Engle

Officials say he was ejected from the motorcycle. A constable deputy performed CPR on the victim until EMS arrived. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

Conroe ISD gave this statement:

This evening, a Conroe ISD Police Department vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorcycle near North Loop 336. Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle passed away. The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Conroe Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Conroe ISD Police are fully cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no additional information is available. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy.