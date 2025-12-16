Baytown PD officer indicted in crash that left two kids, 8 and 10, dead

The Brief Baytown Police Department Officer Michael Hightower was indicted on two charges, manslaughter and aggravated assault. Officer Hightower was involved in a crash that left two kids, ages 8 and 10, dead. According to Baytown PD, Hightower turned himself in to court.



A Baytown police officer has been indicted after their involvement in a crash that killed two children back in October while responding to a call.

In an update, the Baytown Police Department stated Officer Michael Hightower was indicted on two charges, manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Hightower turned himself in to court on Monday and is said to be cooperating, the department said. He is still on medical leave due to his injuries.

Two kids killed in crash involving Baytown officer

The backstory:

On Oct. 23 at around 7:10 p.m., officers with Baytown PD were called to the intersection of West Baker Road and Country Club Drive and saw an on-duty officer in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with a 2023 Honda Odyssey.

Baytown officers who responded to the crash immediately provided life-saving measures until Baytown EMS arrived, reports say.

The officer injured his leg in the crash and had to be taken by Life Flight for medical treatment, officials said.

According to Baytown police, a woman was driving the Odyssey with five minors as passengers. An 8-and-10-year-old died due to the injuries they sustained from the crash.

Officer Hightower is a two-and-a-half-year veteran with the department and before the crash, he was going to assist with a weapons call. Allegedly, witness statements and in-car video determined Officer Hightower had a green light and the right of way.