Porter shooting: 2 people found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities investigating

The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Wednesday. According to authorities, the discovery was made in the 20200 block of Duester Lane in Porter. Officials said preliminary findings indicated the incident was isolated between two people and there is no threat to the public at this time.



What we know:

According to authorities, the discovery was made in the 20200 block of Duester Lane in Porter.

Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

Officials said preliminary findings indicated the incident was isolated between two people and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are on scene and are currently conducting their investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released what led up to the shooting.

The identities of those involved have not been released.