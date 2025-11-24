Tornado near Houston damages over 100 homes, officials say

The Brief An apparent tornado hit the northwest suburbs of Houston on Monday. Damage was reported in the Klein and Spring areas. Video shared by firefighters showed the twister spinning near a grocery store.



An apparent tornado caused damage in the northwest suburbs of Houston on Monday.

According to storm reports from the National Weather Service, a funnel cloud was reported about 1:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 290 southwest of Cypress. About 10 minutes later, a trained spotter reported a tornado near Champion Forest.

What we know:

Images and video shared by the Cypress Creek Fire Department showed the tornado spinning near the H-E-B store at the intersection of Highway 249 and Louetta Road.

Officials also shared images of storm damage at the Klein Fire Department Administration Complex near Stuebner Airline and Spring Cypress roads.

Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 are saying a central command post has been established near Theiss Elementary School.

Authorities said early reports indicate that over 100 homes have been damaged.

First responders are actively searching for any injured or trapped residents.

Officials added there is currently a strong odor of natural gas throughout portions of the impacted neighborhoods. Residents are urged to avoid the area and report any suspected gas leaks immediately.

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service says they will conduct a storm survey on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

NWS officials will have to survey the damage to determine the strength of the twister.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.