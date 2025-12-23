Four Texans selected to 2026 Pro Bowl; three named starters

The Brief Elite Defense: Three defensive players were honored from a Houston unit that leads the NFL in fewest yards and points allowed per game. Record Breakers: Nico Collins joined Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins as the only Texans receivers to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Star Power: Will Anderson Jr. (11.5 sacks) and Derek Stingley Jr. (4 interceptions) both earned their second career selections as cornerstone starters.



Four Houston Texans stars have been selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games roster, with three defensive standouts and one record-setting wide receiver earning starting nods for the AFC.

What we know:

The NFL announced Tuesday that defensive end Will Anderson Jr., cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and wide receiver Nico Collins will serve as Pro Bowl starters. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair also earned his first career selection following a dominant season anchoring Houston’s top-ranked defense.

Texans' Defensive Dominance

Image 1 of 3 ▼ HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Azeez Al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans reacts after a tackle in the first half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Houston’s defense currently leads the NFL in both yards allowed (272.3) and points allowed (16.6) per game. The Pro Bowl selections reflect that unit’s efficiency:

Will Anderson Jr. (DE): In his third season, Anderson set career highs with 11.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. He ranks among the NFL leaders in quarterback pressures (79) and pressure rate (20.9%).

Derek Stingley Jr. (CB): Making his second straight Pro Bowl, Stingley is the only player in the NFL to record at least four interceptions in each of the last three seasons.

Azeez Al-Shaair (LB): A first-time Pro Bowler, Al-Shaair leads the Texans with 96 tackles and has added a career-high eight passes defensed.

Nico Collins Makes History

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 07: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans carries the ball past Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs after his reception at Arrowhead Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire Expand

On the offensive side, Nico Collins became the first Texans receiver since DeAndre Hopkins (2018–19) to earn back-to-back Pro Bowl honors.

Collins has 1,060 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season, joining franchise legends Andre Johnson and Hopkins as the only Texans with three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.

Pro Bowl Alternates and Schedule

Image 1 of 3 ▼ HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Calen Bullock #2 of the Houston Texans runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Three additional Texans were named as alternates:

Calen Bullock (S) – 1st Alternate

Kamari Lassiter (CB) – 1st Alternate

Jalen Pitre (S) – 5th Alternate

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be broadcast live from the Moscone Center on Tuesday, Feb. 3.