Conroe ISD school board passes resolution to 'honor Charlie Kirk'

The Brief Conroe ISD had a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon to partly discuss a "Resolution Honoring the Life of Charlie Kirk." Many parents spoke out at the meeting, expressing their concern for the resolution. The Conroe ISD school board passed the resolution shortly after the meeting.



Tuesday afternoon, the Conroe Independent School District's school board had a meeting to discuss their agenda. On the agenda was a proposal to adopt a "Resolution Honoring the Life of Charlie Kirk."

Conroe ISD Charlie Kirk resolution

What they're saying:

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who was assassinated in September during an event held on a college campus.

According to the resolution, the district board would:

Condemn Kirk's assassination and all forms of political violence Extend "its deepest condolences and sympathies to Charlie Kirk's family, including his wife, Erikea, and their two young children" "Honors the leadership, initiative and courage in public life exemplified by Charlie Kirk" "Praises Charlie Kirk's efforts to involve students in public debate, ask questions, think critically, and engage in responsible democratic processes" "Calls upon all Conroe ISD - regardless of race, party affiliation, or creed - to reject political violence, engage in civil debate, and model the peaceful exchange of ideas for our students and community"

The resolution was passed shortly after Tuesday's meeting.

The other side:

Many parents shared their displeasure with the resolution.

"Our children need schools focused on core academics, math, reading, writing, real history, not on political talk," one parent said.

One grandmother with children in the district also shared her thoughts on the resolution.

"Our students need a positive role model," the grandmother said. "You were elected to serve our students and teachers, to reach educational excellence and to set the highest standards of conduct. Please remember this as you sit on this board."