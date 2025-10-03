Conroe organization raises money for Charlie Kirk statue off I-45

The Brief BTR Caring For Kids and Charlie Diggs Entertainment are partnering together to raise money to build a statue of Charlie Kirk. They plan on making the statue about 20ft tall and out of bronze. The statue is planned to be built next to the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park.



BTR Caring For Kids and Charlie Diggs Entertainment have raised over $30,000 to build a statue of Charlie Kirk in the center of Conroe.

The two organizations have been raising funds from the community by hosting festivals and other gatherings.

Charlie Diggs, the man behind the fundraiser, said he was able to receive over $4,000 Tuesday night when residents in the area gathered for a Charlie Kirk Freedom Rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

‘I'm not saying he's an idol'

What they're saying:

Charlie Diggs, organizer of the fundraiser, says he just wants the community to remember the life of Kirk.

"I am a strong believer in everything he stood for," Diggs said. "The fact that he was 31 years old and taken from us just because he had a different opinion, that really strikes a nerve with me, especially leaving behind a wife and two kids, two young kids."

"The main reason I want the statue is not, I’ve seen people make comments like, ‘He’s not an idol.’ I’m not saying he’s an idol," Diggs said. "I’m not saying idolize him. I want him to stay in history. I want people to see that statue and say who is that? What did he do for generations to come."

How Will They Do It?:

Diggs says that they have not hired an official artist or found the right space for the statue just yet, but he remains committed to raising the funds needed for the project.

With over $30,000 in raised funds, there are a few things that are official.

The statue will be made out of bronze, and will be near I-45.

What's next:

BTR Caring For Kids and Charlie Diggs Entertainment must find an artist willing to make the statue.

Diggs says he's gotten offers from various different places ranging from $300,000 to $1,000,000.

Once they have chosen an artist, they can begin to confirm the location of the statue.

Once enough funds are collected, is when they can begin the building process.