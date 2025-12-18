Harris County Deputy under investigation after woman says he raped her, took cash

The Brief A Harris County deputy is under investigation after a woman says he took cash from her fiancé during a 911 response. Texts show the deputy admitting he removed money and told the woman to "keep it between us," according to the couple. Sheriff’s Office places deputy on administrative duty as bodycam footage is turned over to the DA.



Since no criminal charges are filed yet, we are not naming the deputy. The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms he's temporarily assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy relieved of law enforcement duties for alleged rape also under criminal investigation for stealing money

In our first report, we told you Avery Daniel and her 33-year-old fiancé, Demichael Lawrence, both from Dallas, stayed at a Comfort Inn on FM 1960 West during a couple's getaway.

On November 18, they reportedly got into an argument and someone called 911.

"I was obviously emotional. I stated nothing happened. I wasn't physically hurt. He stated he'd seen stuff like this before, that I was covering up the truth, so he forced me to go to the hospital by ambulance," Avery said. "The deputy actually came into my hospital room, gave me a piece of paper with his phone number, and $200, and that's when he groped my breasts."

Avery says the deputy drove her back to the motel, forced his way into her room, and raped her.

In a text, the deputy admits the $200 he allegedly gave Avery came from her fiancé, who was arrested and charged with assault of a family member.

He writes, "I felt bad that he had so much money, and you didn't have any, so I took that for you. Please keep it between us OK, LOL."

Avery says Lawrence had $5,000, but Lawrence's attorney says the deputy claimed the amount was $1,600.

She says she reviewed the deputy's bodycam and "There's a lot of stuff that doesn't add up."

That bodycam has been turned over to the DA's office.