The Brief A suspect reportedly shot himself at a Montgomery County McDonald's on SH 249. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says he was a suspect in a weapons disturbance. The shooting occurred after authorities found him at the McDonald's.



An investigation is underway at a Montgomery County McDonald’s after a suspect reportedly shot himself while authorities attempted to take him into custody on Monday, officials say.

Shooting at McDonald's

What we know:

The scene unfolded at the McDonald's located at 32323 SH-249 near Decker Prairie Road, south of Pinehurst, on Monday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County deputies were conducting a follow-up investigation on a weapons disturbance suspect when law enforcement with Montgomery County found him at the McDonald’s.

While authorities were trying to take him into custody, the suspect ran into the bathroom and reportedly shot himself, HCSO says.

The man was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified, and his status is not known at this time. Details of the initial weapons disturbance investigation have not been shared.

What they're saying:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "There is no threat to the public, however, law enforcement personnel will remain on the scene to conduct an ongoing investigation.

We ask the public to avoid the immediate area to allow officers to work efficiently. Thank you for your cooperation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.