Suspect accused of boarding Spring ISD bus with gun now in custody

The Brief A suspect is in custody after allegedly boarding a Spring ISD school bus with a gun on Monday. The school district says the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning. The district says the suspect is not a student.



A suspect accused of boarding a Spring ISD school bus with a gun on Monday has been taken into custody.

Suspect in custody after bus incident

What we know:

Spring ISD says the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, with the help of district police, arrested the suspect early Tuesday morning.

"The task force worked in coordination with Spring ISD Police to track down the suspect, who was then taken into custody and turned over to Spring ISD Police," the district said in a statement.

The district previously said the suspect is not a student.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity has not been released, and authorities did not say if he was facing any charges.

What happened?

The backstory:

The district says the suspect briefly entered a bus at a bus stop and "displayed what appeared to be a gun toward the driver before leaving the area."

The bus transports Spring High School students. The district says the driver, following protocol, drove to a nearby campus. Spring ISD police and Harris County Pct. 4 deputy constables met the bus there.

The students were transferred to another bus and taken to school. No injuries were reported.

"No ongoing threat"

What they're saying:

In a statement announcing the arrest, Spring ISD said, "Spring ISD Police worked this case from start to finish in close partnership with regional law enforcement agencies, and the district is grateful for the swift collaboration that led to this arrest.



While there is no ongoing threat to any Spring ISD campus, the district will continue implementing enhanced safety measures throughout the remainder of the week as an added precaution. Spring ISD will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as the investigation moves forward and will provide updates as appropriate.



The safety and security of our students and staff remains Spring ISD’s highest priority."