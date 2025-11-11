The Brief A man died at the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday. He had been in custody since Monday afternoon. Multiple agencies are investigating and will determine his cause of death.



Multiple agencies are investigating the death of a man at the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday.

Man dies at Montgomery County Jail

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alex Brady Dalton, 37, had been in custody since Monday afternoon, when he was taken into custody for an allegation of assault family violence.

"Early this morning, Dalton began exhibiting erratic behavior and harming himself, at which time measures were taken to prevent further injuries. Shortly after, Dalton became unresponsive and lifesaving measures were administered by jail and medical staff," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

EMS responded to the jail, but Dalton died despite lifesaving efforts, officials say.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time how Dalton died.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime detectives, the Texas Rangers, the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the man’s death. The medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

What they're saying:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office prides itself in the care of those in our custody and will continue to work diligently with the Texas Rangers and Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dalton family during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a news release.