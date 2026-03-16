Houston Rodeo releases statement following weekend fights causing carnival to close early

The Brief The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has released a statement after fights occurred over the weekend in the carnival area causing the area to close early "out of an abundance of caution." As FOX 26 reported over the weekend, a group of individuals began running in the carnival area, which prompted others nearby to run. Rodeo officials said they hold daily meetings and are working with law enforcement on an elevated level.



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has released a statement after fights occurred over the weekend in the carnival area causing the area to close early "out of an abundance of caution."

What we know:

As FOX 26 reported over the weekend, a group of individuals began running in the carnival area, which prompted others nearby to run.

Law enforcement engaged quickly, and they said they were not aware of any injuries.

What they're saying:

"Saturday night, fights occurred in the carnival area, causing some guests to run and create confusion. Out of an abundance of caution, the carnival closed early to prioritize the safety of our guests. Law enforcement and on-site security responded immediately.



We hold daily meetings with law enforcement and are working with them on an elevated level. Law enforcement and the Rodeo are actively monitoring social media and deploying additional officers as needed. Together, we are taking proactive steps to help ensure this type of incident does not occur again and to maintain a safe environment for our guests."