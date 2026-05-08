Montgomery County disturbing discovery: 2 dead dogs, pig found in plastic bags

The Brief Multiple dead dogs, including a German shepherd, and a pig, were found in plastic bags on Devon Lane, shocking residents and rescuers familiar with the area. An animal rescue volunteer described the scene as overwhelming, raising concerns about children who may have passed the site on their way to school. Montgomery County animal cruelty detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact authorities.



A disturbing discovery in a New Caney neighborhood has sparked an animal cruelty investigation after multiple dead dogs, and even a pig, were found stuffed inside plastic bags along a residential street, alarming nearby residents and prompting a call for answers.

Dogs, pig found dumped in bags in New Caney

What we know:

The deceased animals were first spotted on Devon Lane in New Caney on Thursday.

Kerri Larson with Alaska Hope Rescue is familiar with the area as she goes almost daily to feed stray dogs.

She says she wasn't prepared for what a social media poster had discovered.

What they're saying:

"I checked for microchips. I could barely stand the smell," Larson said.

A German Shepherd's head was sticking out of one of the clear plastic bags. Also, a white dog's legs were protruding from another bag.

Kids living nearby probably passed the gruesome sight going to and from school, she stated.

After an animal cruelty detective went to the scene on Friday morning, the Precinct 4 Commissioners Office removed the bags.

"I don't know what kind of psychopath could dump these animals," Lawson said. "This is disturbing, it's not far from my home."

Precinct 2 Constable David Eason's office investigates all animal cruelty cases not involving livestock that happen in Montgomery County.

Two of his detectives are investigating this case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 936-539-7854.