Standout Klein Oak student-athlete and mother killed in tragic Monday crash

The Brief A mother and son from Spring were killed Monday evening on I-45 in Madison County after their vehicle was struck while attempting to use an emergency median cutout. The backseat passenger was identified as 18-year-old Kenrik "Kenny" Kabano, a standout basketball player and senior at Klein Oak High School. Both Klein ISD and The John Cooper School release statements honoring the impact the student-athlete made on his community.



A mother and her teenage son have died following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 45 on Monday evening.

Klein Oak student, mother killed in crash

The backstory:

The crash occurred at approximately 6:36 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near mile marker 140 in Madison County. According to Texas DPS investigators, 44-year-old Rosine Kabano of Spring was driving a 2026 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on the shoulder when she attempted to make a sharp left turn across both travel lanes.

Troopers said she was attempting to reach an "emergency use only" median cutout when her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2023 Chevrolet pickup truck towing a utility trailer.

Rosine Kabano was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan, where she later died from her injuries. A passenger in the backseat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet pickup sustained minor injuries and were treated at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

Weeks away from graduating

Dig deeper:

DPS officials initially identified that deceased passenger only as a 16-year-old male. However, through a FOX 26 investigation of social media and verified fundraising pages, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Kenrik Kabano.

Known to friends as "Kenny," he had celebrated his 18th birthday on April 15 and was weeks away from graduating from Klein Oak High School.

What they're saying:

"Kenrik was a bright light at Klein Oak High School, an accomplished student and athlete who made a positive impact on those around him," Klein ISD said in a statement. "He is deeply missed by all of us who knew him, and we are keeping his family and all who are mourning in our thoughts and prayers."

Kenrik previously attended The John Cooper School in The Woodlands. Head of School Dr. Stephen Popp released the following statement regarding his death.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of a former student who in his short time here made a positive impact as a valued member of our community. Our Upper School counselors are supporting our students and faculty."

What you can do:

The Kabanos are survived by Kenrik's father and two younger siblings. A fundraiser has been established to assist the family with funeral and memorial expenses.